The United Nations Security Council resolution calling for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza without preconditions for the release of the hostages was blocked by a US veto today (Wednesday).

Israeli Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon thanked the US for standing with Israel at the UN. "Today, a shameful attempt to abandon our kidnapped men and women by the UN was prevented. Thanks to the US, we stood firm with our position that there will be no ceasefire without the release of the hostages. We will continue in this struggle until everyone returns home."

Ambassador Danon criticized the Security Council members who supported the resolution, saying, "You have reached a new low. You have failed to uphold the principles of justice and peace and to fulfill your basic responsibility for the benefit of those who need you. The decision that was brought before this Council was a decision that supports Hamas terrorism."

14 countries voted in favor of the Algerian delegation's resolution, but the US veto defeated it.

The resolution called for an unconditional ceasefire to end the war in Gaza, irrespective of the fate of the hostages who remain in custody or whether such a ceasefire would allow Hamas to remain in power and recover from its losses to attack Israel again. It separately called for the release of the hostages, but did not connect the issues of the hostages and the ceasefire.