Israel Prison Service Chief Kobi Yaakobi participated today (Wednesday) in the discussion at the Knesset National Security Committee on the issue of the Hamas Nuhkba Force terrorists who are imprisoned in Israel.

"We are dealing with a new population: Nuhkbaists. Naval commandos, tunnel and infiltration experts who proved their operational capabilities on October 7," Yaakobi said. He added, "We are preparing for the day when they will try to raise their heads. Every activity creates challenges and every count has become a more significant challenge."

"We put a lot of emphasis on the issue of governance. We are in a multi-arena war and one of the arenas is the prisons. It should be understood that inside the prisons there is another complex arena. To win you need means, we are doing everything to help in the fight," he said.

He revealed quotes from a conversation with one of the leader of the prisoners, and that "Their hope for a deal is keeping them going. We are preparing for the day when those terrorists who say this rise up."

He quoted a terrorist from Fatah who told him, "We will still conduct our war of independence inside the prison, don't think that the regime will ever last." Another terrorist from Hamas told him: "When you finish we will start."