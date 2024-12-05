The Israel Prisons Service (IPS) caught and foiled an attempt by imprisoned terrorists to send messages to their families. While inspecting and searching underage security prisoners to prepare for their release from a prison in central Israel, inscriptions were found on their bodies consisting of messages intended for the family members of other prisoners.

After the messages were caught, an in-depth intelligence investigation was carried out during which an additional search was conducted in the cell of those involved. During the search, the wardens found an improvised pen which apparently was used to write the messages.

Per the prison governance and enforcement commissioner's policies, all terrorists involved in the incident will be subject to disciplinary proceedings.

The IPS stated that it "sees an attempt to smuggle message into and out of the walls of both security and criminal prisons with great severity. The prison wardens will continue to work with determination and professionalism to prevent such attempts."