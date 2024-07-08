A 40-year-old member of the Israel Prison Service was killed in a fire on Monday morning in the community of Giv'on in the Binyamin Region.

The individual was found unconscious with stab wounds in the house where the fire broke out. Rescue teams declared him dead at the scene. IPS Commissioner Kobi Yaakobi is at the scene.

MDA Motorcycle Unit EMT Aharon Steinmetz reported: "When we arrived at the scene we saw smoke coming out of the house. The firefighters brought us a man in his 40s who had no signs of life. We examined the gentleman, but unfortunately, we had to declare him dead at the scene."

Police are investigating what is being suspected as a murder.