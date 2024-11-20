It was cleared for publication on Wednesday that the four individuals suspected of launching illumination flares at Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's home in Caesarea planned the attack ahead of time and scouted out the area.

Itai Yaffe, Amir Sadeh, Brig. Gen. (Res.) Ofir Doron allegedly set a time to launch the flares, while Doron was the central player in the group who also obtained the maritime flares from a container where sailors leave their expired flares.

Some three weeks before the incident, the suspects scouted out and collected intelligence in the area of their target and among other things identified the locations of cameras and planned routes which would not expose them to the cameras.

On Saturday night, the four suspects arrived at a dune located 170 meters away from the Netanyahu residence. Doron and Sadeh filmed the other two suspects carrying out the launch.

After the launch, as they left Caesarea, the suspects saw a police car and decided to split up into two groups. For a few hours, they hid at the houses of friends in the city, and after returning home early in the morning three of them were arrested. The fourth was apprehended later in the day.

An official in the police's Lahav 433 investigations unit said the act is "an incident that we expect the State Prosecution to deal with with detention until the completion of the legal process. This is the most extreme act against a state leader since the murder of (Prime Minister Yitzhak) Rabin. If this incident isn't dealt with with the utmost severity, it could send a dangerous message to the public."

During Saturday night's incident, two illumination flares were launched at Netanyahu's private home in Caesarea while the Prime Minister and his family were not present.