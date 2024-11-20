A Jordanian court on Wednesday sentenced former MP Imad Al-Adwan to ten years in prison for smuggling hundreds of guns into Israel.

The indictment attributed to him, together with three other defendants who were given a similar sentence, the illegal export of weapons. The three were convicted of knowing that the weapons they had purchased would be exported from the country.

At the same time, the court sentenced a defendant, who managed to escape, to fifteen years in prison.

In April last year, Israeli security forces arrested Imad after he tried to smuggle gold and weapons through the Allenby crossing into Judea and Samaria.

According to Jordanian media, he tried to smuggle nearly 200 pistols, as well as assault rifles and M-16s, which were all hidden in three bags.

Jordan also published documentation of the many weapons he tried to smuggle into Israel.