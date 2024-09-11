The IDF announced on Wednesday that Staff Sergeant Geri Gideon Hanghal, aged 24, from Nof HaGalil, was killed in the ramming attack earlier in the day at the Givat Asaf Junction in the Binyamin region.

Hanghal served as a soldier in the 90th Battalion ("Nahshon") of the Kfir Brigade.

The terrorist who committed the attack was identified as Hail Deif Allah, aged 58 from the village of Rafat near Ramallah.

IDF and Israeli Border Police forces operated in the area of Rafat and mapped out the residence of the terrorist who carried out the terror attack. The mapping was conducted in order to examine the potential demolition of the terrorist's residence.

Earlier in the week, three workers at the Allenby Crossing: Yochanan Shchori, 61, Yuri Birnbaum, 65, and Adrian Marcelo Podsmesser, 57, were murdered when a Jordanian terrorist crossed the Israel-Jordan border in a truck and opened fire on them.

A week earlier, three police officers: Chief Inspector Arik Ben Eliyahu, First Sergeant Roni Shakuri, and Command Sergeant Major Hadas Brentz murdered in a shooting attack near the Tarqumiya Checkpoint in the Hebron area.