Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Defense Minister Israel Katz, IDF Chief of Staff Herzi Halevi, and ISA Chief Ronen Bar visited the Netzarim Corridor in central Gaza this evening (Tuesday).

Netanyahu and Katz received a regional overview from the Commander of the 99th Division Brigadier General Yoav Brunner and Southern Command Commander Major General Yaron Finkelman from one of the observation points in the area of ​​the corridor. Later, they had a conversation with the commanders of the reservist brigades on the coast of Gaza. The brigade commanders reviewed their soldiers' operational activities and the achievements and challenges in combat.

The Prime Minister said at the end of the visit, "I am here on the beach of Gaza with the Minister of Defense, the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, and with our commanders and our heroic soldiers, who are doing a wonderful job here. Here, in the center of the Strip and in all parts of the Strip, they achieved excellent results in our important goal - Hamas will not control Gaza. We are eliminating its military capabilities in a very impressive way. We are moving on to its governing capabilities as well. Hamas will not be in Gaza."

"We are also making an effort from this place and everywhere to locate our hostages and return them. We are not giving up on it. We will continue to do this, until we get them all - both the living and the dead. I want to say to those who hold our hostages: whoever dares to harm our hostages - his blood on his head. We will pursue you, and we will get you," he added.

Netanyahu emphasized, "I also say to those who want to get out of this maze: Whoever brings us a hostage will find a safe way for himself and his family to get out. We will also give a reward of five million dollars for each hostage. Choose, the choice is yours, but the result will be the same result. We will bring them all back. I say again: our soldiers and our commanders are doing a wonderful job here. I would especially like to mention the reservists and their families, who give them enormous support, round after round, and they achieve wonderful results for the people of Israel. I salute you, the people of Israel salute you."