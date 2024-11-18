A new poll published on Channel 12 News on Monday evening reveals that a new party led by Yoav Gallant would win eight seats that will not come at the expense of the right-wing bloc.

In such a scenario, the Likud would win 26 seats, Yesh Atid and the National Unity Party would each win 14 seats, and Avigdor Liberman's Yisrael Beytenu would win 12 seats.

The Democrats Party, led by Yair Golan, would win 12 seats and Shas has nine seats. United Torah Judaism would win eight seats, as would the new party led by Gallant.

Otzma Yehudit would win seven seats in the poll, Hadash-Ta'al with five seats, and the Ra'am party would win five seats.

Another scenario examined the establishment of a new party led by Naftali Bennett. In this case, the Likud wins 24 seats and Bennett's new party wins 23 seats.

The third largest party in the poll is the Democrats with 11 seats, with Yesh Atid and National Unity collapsing to ten seats each.

Shas, led by Aryeh Deri, wins nine seats in this scenario, as does Yisrael Beytenu. United Torah Judaism wins eight seats and Otzma Yehudit with six seats.

The Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am parties win five seats each.