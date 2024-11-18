A Turkish diplomatic source stated (Monday) that media reports about the transfer of Hamas's political bureau to Turkey are not true, but added that members of the Hamas movement occasionally visit Turkey.

Qatar, which hosts the Hamas political bureau in Doha, also denied the reports as "inaccurate."

The reports claimed that Qatar had ordered senior Hamas officials to leave the country.

Majid Al-Ansari, the official spokesperson for Qatar's foreign ministry, recently said that "the main purpose of the (Hamas) office's presence in Qatar is to serve as a communication channel between the relevant parties."

According to him, "This channel has achieved a ceasefire in several previous stages, contributed to maintaining calm, and led to the exchange of prisoners and hostages, including women and children, in November last year."