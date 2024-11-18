The 162nd division continued fighting in Jabaliya In the past week. The Kfir Brigade has been conducting raids to locate and destroy terrorist infrastructures in the Beit Lahia area.

IDF soldiers killed dozens of terrorists in face-to-face encounters and with airstrikes, as well as destroying dozens of terrorist infrastructures. In addition, many tunnels and stockpiles of weapons were located.

In one engagement, IDF forces identified two Hamas terrorists entering a tunnel nearby and rapidly directed an airstrike to the tunnel's position.

During the fighting, seven IDF soldiers were killed in action: SSGT Orr Katz, SSGT Nave Yair Asulin, SSGT Gary Lalhruaikima Zolat, SSGT Ofir Eliyahu, SSF (res.) Idan Kenan, CPT Yogev Pazy and SSGT Noam Eitan.