Israeli security forces on Sunday night operated in Hebron, seizing seven lathes for manufacturing weapons.

During activity in Dheisha near Bethlehem, the forces interrogated dozens of terror suspects. In Al Mughayyir in the Ramallah area, over ten illegal vehicles were seized, and in Silwad, the forces arrested two terror suspects.

On Sunday night, during searches near Zeita in the Tulkarm area, the forces found and confiscated M-16 rifles.

The arrested suspects and confiscated equipment were transferred to security forces. None of the Israeli forces were injured.

The district police commander, Major General Moshe Finchi said; "Every night, forces from the Judea and Samaria district act to arrest terror operatives and seize weapons, as part of the uncompromising war against terror in Judea and Samaria, in cooperation with the IDF and ISA to protect the settlements and prevent terror incidents within Israel's borders. We will continue to act against terror in very time and place, with a strong hand."