Pope Francis has called for an investigation into whether Israel’s actions in Gaza meet the criteria for genocide, as revealed in excerpts from an upcoming book set to be released ahead of the pontiff’s jubilee year and quoted by The Associated Press on Sunday.

This marks the first time Francis has explicitly advocated for such an investigation regarding Israel’s operations in Gaza.

The book, authored by Hernán Reyes Alcaide and based on interviews with the Pope, is titled “Hope Never Disappoints: Pilgrims Towards a Better World”. Scheduled for release on Tuesday, the book coincides with preparations for the Pope’s 2025 jubilee year, expected to draw over 30 million pilgrims to Rome.

“According to some experts, what is happening in Gaza has the characteristics of a genocide,” the Pope stated in excerpts published Sunday by the Italian daily La Stampa.

“We should investigate carefully to determine whether it fits into the technical definition formulated by jurists and international bodies,” he continued.

In November of last year, Jewish groups criticized Pope Francis after he appeared to accuse both Israel and Hamas of “terrorism” in the war that started after Hamas’ brutal attack on Israel on October 7.

“This is what wars do,” the pope said at his general audience in St. Peter’s Square. “But here we have gone beyond wars. This is not war. This is terrorism.”

Francis’ comments followed separate meetings with Jewish relatives of hostages held by Hamas and Palestinian Arabs with family in Gaza.

Rabbi David Lau, then the Chief Rabbi of Israel, later wrote a letter to Pope Francis in which he called on the Pontiff to retract his comments.

In September, the Pope decried the deaths of children in Israeli military strikes in Gaza while expressing doubt that Israel and Hamas are seeking an end to the war between them.

The Pope also said that "sometimes I think it's a war that is too much, too much".

Despite his controversial comments during the war, Pope Francis recently met with a delegation of released Israeli hostages and their families, who are campaigning for the release of those still held captive.

He also recently expressed solidarity with the families of six hostages whose bodies were found in Gaza earlier this month, noting that he had met the mother of one of the victims.

"I think of the Middle East. So many innocent victims. I think of the mothers who have lost sons to war. How many young lives cut short," Pope Francis.

"I think of Hersh Goldberg-Polin , found dead in early September with five other hostages in Gaza. In November last year, I met his mother, Rachel, whose humanity struck me. I accompany her at this time. I pray for the victims and continue to be close to all the families of the hostages," he added.

"Let the conflict in Palestine and Israel cease. Let the violence cease. Let the hatred cease. Let the hostages be released. Let negotiations continue. And may solutions for peace be found," Pope Francis said.