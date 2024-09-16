Pope Francis on Sunday expressed solidarity with the families of six hostages whose bodies were found in Gaza earlier this month, noting that he had met the mother of one of the victims.

"I think of the Middle East. So many innocent victims. I think of the mothers who have lost sons to war. How many young lives cut short," Pope Francis said after the Angelus prayer, as quoted by the AFP news agency.

"I think of Hersh Goldberg-Polin , found dead in early September with five other hostages in Gaza. In November last year, I met his mother, Rachel, whose humanity struck me. I accompany her at this time. I pray for the victims and continue to be close to all the families of the hostages," he added.

"Let the conflict in Palestine and Israel cease. Let the violence cease. Let the hatred cease. Let the hostages be released. Let negotiations continue. And may solutions for peace be found," Pope Francis said.

Goldberg-Polin, an Israeli-American, was 23 years old when he was abducted from the Nova music festival on October 7.

A Hamas video from the day of the attack showed him being loaded onto a pick-up truck, with part of his left arm missing, having been blown off during the assault.

In April, the terrorist organization Hamas published a sign of life from Hersh. In the footage published by Hamas, he is seen with his left arm amputated and reading messages against the Israeli leadership that Hamas dictated to him.

Hersh’s parents, Jon and Rachel, spoke during the recent Democratic National Convention which was held in Chicago.

Jon Polin said during the remarks, “This is a political convention, but needing our only son and all of the cherished hostages home is not a political issue. It is a humanitarian issue.”

He added that the families of the eight American hostages “are heartened that both Democratic and Republican leaders demonstrate their bipartisan support for our hostages being released” and said that both President Biden and Vice President Harris are “working tirelessly for a hostage and ceasefire deal that will bring our precious children, mothers, fathers, spouses, grandparents and grandchildren home and will stop the despair in Gaza.”

Rachel concluded the remarks by turning to her son and saying, “Hersh, if you can hear us, we love you. Stay strong. Survive.”