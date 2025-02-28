Pope Francis experienced sudden respiratory distress on Friday, requiring mechanical ventilation, the Vatican reported in its latest medical update.

According to the statement, quoted by CNN, the episode was exacerbated by vomiting, some of which he aspirated. Medical personnel promptly addressed the aspiration issue before placing the pope on assisted breathing.

Despite the health scare, the Vatican assured that the pontiff “remained alert and oriented at all times.”

A spokesperson later clarified that the Pope’s condition remains serious and he is not yet out of danger.

The 87-year-old pontiff was first admitted to Rome’s Gemelli Hospital two weeks ago due to ongoing lung-related health concerns, including bronchitis followed by pneumonia . This marks his fourth and longest hospitalization since assuming the papacy in 2013.

The Vatican has been providing twice-daily updates on his condition. On Thursday, officials reported that while his health was “improving,” his long-term prognosis remained uncertain.

(Israel National News' North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Israel National News articles, however, is Israeli time.)