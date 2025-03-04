Pope Francis is currently alert after experiencing two episodes of "acute respiratory failure" on Monday afternoon, according to the Vatican.

Doctors were required to clear mucus from the Pope’s lungs, though the Holy See confirmed that he remained alert throughout the intervention, reported the BBC.

The 88-year-old pontiff has resumed the use of both an oxygen mask and ventilator to aid his breathing, but continues to be “alert, focused, and cooperative,” the Vatican reported.

This marks the third significant health decline since Pope Francis was admitted to the hospital 18 days ago due to ongoing lung-related health concerns, including bronchitis followed by pneumonia . This marks his fourth and longest hospitalization since assuming the papacy in 2013.

On Friday, the Pope experienced an “isolated” breathing crisis that included vomiting, as reported by the Vatican.

The Holy See later stated that the Pope responded well to oxygen therapy, with Vatican officials announcing on Sunday that the pontiff no longer required "non-invasive mechanical ventilation, only high-flow oxygen therapy."

Following the two episodes on Monday, Pope Francis has resumed the use of mechanical ventilation.

Vatican sources have emphasized, as they have throughout this ordeal, that the Pope's condition remains complex, and his doctors continue to exercise caution. The Pope is still not out of danger.