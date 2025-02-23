Pope Francis remains in a "critical" condition, the Vatican said in statement on Saturday, according to the AFP news agency.

While the 88-year-old pontiff is alert, he experienced a respiratory attack that necessitated "high-flow oxygen" support, as well as blood transfusions, according to the statement.

"The Holy Father's condition continues to be critical, therefore, as explained yesterday, the pope is not out of danger," the Vatican stated in its routine evening update.

Earlier in the day, the pope suffered from a "prolonged asthmatic respiratory crisis, which also required the application of high-flow oxygen," the statement detailed.

Additionally, routine blood tests "showed thrombocytopenia, associated with anemia, which required the administration of blood transfusions."

Despite his condition, the Vatican noted that "the Holy Father continues to be alert and spent the day in an armchair even if he was suffering more than yesterday."

Francis was initially hospitalized at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on February 14 due to bronchitis. However, his condition worsened, developing into pneumonia in both lungs.

At a press conference on Friday, the pope’s doctors reassured that while there was no immediate threat to his life, he was still "not out of danger."