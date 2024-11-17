The IDF announced that after operations in the Gaza Strip and counterterrorism operations in Judea and Samaria, the Haruv Reconnaissance Unit, under the command of the 228th Brigade, is conducting limited, localized, targeted raids based on precise intelligence in southern Lebanon for the first time since the unit's establishment.

During the operation, the troops raided several terror targets embedded within villages in southern Lebanon. The soldiers identified a shaft leading to an underground infrastructure, and nearby, a weapons storage facility containing weapons, ammunition, and a motorcycle.

The troops dismantled the underground infrastructure, weapons storage facilities, military structures, and the ammunition of the Hezbollah terrorist organization that was located.

The 228th Brigade continues activity to dismantle terrorist infrastructure and eliminate terrorists in the area.