The anti-Israel organization 'Canadian Defenders for Human Rights' announced the cancellation of a conference in memory of the late Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar that was supposed to take place in Mississauga, west of Toronto.

Arutz Sheva - Israel National News has learned that the decision to cancel the conference came after Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar worked to have it canceled.

The organization stated, "CD4HR has decided to cancel the November 26 Vigil for the Great Martyr Yahya Sinwar, our Mandela, due to several reasons - primarily the security and safety of our city Mississauga and secondly, the urgent food security issue declared 3 days ago that CD4HR members will be volunteering with to eradicate."

"CD4HR has consulted the city of Mississauga and we have been assured that we can practice our Charter on Rights and Freedoms and we'll keep you posted on the next event, lest the pro-Israel lobbies and their supporters think they intimidated us in any way. Freedom for Palestine," the group's statement concluded.

The vigil for Sinwar, the mastermind behind the October 7 massacre, was scheduled for November 26 at the City Hall in Mississauga, Ontario.

Firas Al Najim, the pro-Iranian activist who organized the now-canceled vigil, aid that Mississauga's mayor had approved the event despite pushback from the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA).

"Mayor [Carolyn] Parrish did not give in to the rich pro-Israeli lobby groups, which think that they own Canada and the laws in this country," Al Najim wrote.

He also claimed that the Jewish groups "support the cruelest and most criminal apartheid regime in the world. These lobby groups held a livestream of the Holocaust, and we will mark the memory of our martyrs, who protected the Palestinians who are being oppressed."

"Most of the Palestinians, if not all of them, love the hero Yahya Sinwar," he added, recommending that the public ignore the Jewish lobby groups and the other "evil"