During his visit to Iran , the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, visited two key Iranian nuclear sites, Reuters reported.

According to the report, Grossi toured the Natanz nuclear facility and the Fordow enrichment site, which is a heavily fortified location roughly 100 km south of Tehran. No additional details about the visits were provided.

During Grossi’s visit, the Islamic Republic expressed openness to addressing concerns about its nuclear program while maintaining its stance against external pressure.

Following discussions with Grossi in Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on X, "The ball is in the EU/E3 court."

He added, "Willing to negotiate based on our national interest and inalienable rights, but not ready to negotiate under pressure and intimidation. I hope the other side will adopt a rational policy."

"We are fully mobilized with our E3 partners and the United States to bring Iran to the full implementation of its international obligations and commitments as well as cooperation in good faith with the agency," he stated, according to Reuters. "That mobilization comes in different ways, including through resolutions ... so we expect that these messages are passed during Rafael Grossi's visit and we will adapt our reaction accordingly."

The IAEA has long sought answers from Iran regarding the origin and current location of man-made uranium particles found at two undeclared sites, Varamin and Turquzabad, as part of the IAEA's years-long investigation.

In addition, the IAEA has published several reports which have found that Iran has significantly expanded its stockpile of uranium enriched to levels close to weapons-grade, defying international demands.

Iran has taken many steps since 2018 to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, after US President-elect Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal during his first term in office.