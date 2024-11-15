The Islamic Republic on Thursday expressed openness to addressing concerns about its nuclear program while maintaining its stance against external pressure, Reuters reported.

Those comments came in discussions between Iranian officials and International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) chief Rafael Grossi.

Following discussions with Grossi in Tehran, Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi wrote on X, "The ball is in the EU/E3 court."

He added, "Willing to negotiate based on our national interest and inalienable rights, but not ready to negotiate under pressure and intimidation. I hope the other side will adopt a rational policy."

A diplomatic source revealed to Reuters that Tehran plans to communicate its commitment to resolving the nuclear impasse through Grossi to European powers, while emphasizing that pressure tactics would be counterproductive.

During a joint media briefing with Iran's nuclear chief, Grossi emphasized the need for concrete action, saying, "It is in our power here to take concrete steps that will indicate clearly, to the US and the international community, that we can clarify things and move forward with concrete solutions."

Grossi landed in Iran on Wednesday, days after announcing he would visit Iran and meet with Iranian officials to address various aspects of the joint statement agreed upon in March 2023, which outlines a framework for cooperation between the agency and Iran.

The IAEA has long sought answers from Iran regarding the origin and current location of man-made uranium particles found at two undeclared sites, Varamin and Turquzabad, as part of the IAEA's years-long investigation.

In addition, the IAEA has published several reports which have found that Iran has significantly expanded its stockpile of uranium enriched to levels close to weapons-grade, defying international demands.

Iran has taken many steps since 2018 to scale back its compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with world powers, after US President-elect Donald Trump withdrew the US from the deal during his first term in office.

In addition to the advancement of its uranium enrichment, Iran has also banned IAEA inspectors from its nuclear facilities.

Commenting on IAEA operations following his meetings on Thursday, Grossi remarked, "Inspections are just one chapter of our cooperation and cannot be discussed."