The Haifa District Health Office has ordered the closure of the “Rami Levy Shivuk Hashikma” branch on 4 Flieman Street (Haifa Mall) due to severe sanitation violations discovered during an inspection.

The order, signed by Dr. Rana Shibli, the district medical officer, takes effect immediately and requires a full shutdown of the branch - including prohibiting customer entry, halting the intake and removal of goods, and all other activities.

The most recent inspection, conducted Sunday, found that serious violations remained, despite prior commitments by the store’s management to correct them following an earlier hearing.

Among the violations cited: cockroaches in the produce area; rat droppings on a worktable and inside a cooling room; dirt and rust in the dairy and cheese refrigerators; mold accumulation in merchandise refrigerators; leaks and ice buildup in freezer rooms.

The Health Office stated that operating the supermarket under these conditions poses a significant risk to public health. The closure order is valid for 30 days and may be extended by court order.