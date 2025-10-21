סטיב וויטקוף במפגש עם שורדי שבי מטה משפחות החטופים

Special Envoy for Peace Missions Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner met on Tuesday in Tel Aviv with hostages who were released last Monday after more than two years in captivity.

The meeting included Omri Miran, Gali Berman, Ziv Berman, Yosef Chaim Ohana, Matan Angrest, Bar Kupershtein, Segev Kalfon, Nimrod Cohen, and Eitan Horn, who were freed as part of the historic agreement.

The captivity survivors thanked Special Envoy Witkoff and Kushner for their instrumental role in securing the deal that brought them home, expressing profound gratitude to President Trump for making their freedom a top priority and working tirelessly to ensure their release after more than two years in captivity.

The survivors then urged Special Envoy Witkoff and Kushner to leave no stone unturned in bringing back all 15 remaining hostages.

During the meeting, Witkoff reaffirmed the United States’ steadfast dedication to the mission expressed his confidence in the ability to bring back the remaining hostages.