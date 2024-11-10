Kushner speaks at the official opening ceremony of the U.S. embassy in Jerusalem

Israel Hayom reported on Sunday that Jared Kushner, US President-Elect Donald Trump's son-in-law and former advisor, has joined him to closely assist in the creation of the new administration.

In contrast to Sunday's report, The Financial Times reported last week that Kushner, who had a major part in formulating the Abraham Accords between Israel and its Arab neighbors, would not return to the White House.

With this, the report noted, citing those familiar with the matter, that the son-in-law could advise on Middle East policy.

Two years ago, Ivanka Trump, Jared's wife and the President-Elect's daughter, announced that she and Kushner would be stepping back from politics to prioritize their children and family life.

“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena,” she said.

An article in the New York Times from before the election noted that Jared and Ivanka had been absent from Donald Trump's campaign trail, speculating that the 42-year-old heiress wished to distance herself from her father's politics.

Asked if there was a chance of them joining the campaign toward the end, Kushner answered no and added that his wife had “made the decision when she left Washington that she was closing that chapter of her life. And she’s been remarkably consistent.”

He added that while “obviously the world is different for us over the next four years if her father is president,” he didn’t see “a major shift in terms of what we prioritize.

“We’re rooting for him — obviously, we’re proud of him,” he said. “But, you know, either way, our life will just continue to move forward.”