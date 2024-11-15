MK Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News about US President-elect Donald Trump's newest picks for his cabinet, expressing hope that in the coming years, Israel will be able to apply sovereignty to Judea and Samaria.

"All the appointments that President Trump did - it's unbelievable for Israel," he said, adding that each of the new appointments are "good friends of Israel, standing firmly with Israel."

"I think it's more than we could have expected," he added.

In Tal's opinion, "huge opportunities are waiting ahead, to apply sovereignty, to do what Israel needs to."

"We have to seize these opportunities to apply sovereignty and to really fulfill the dream of peace and stability. The Oslo approach promised us all these things, but now with the vision of sovereignty, we can actually apply this."