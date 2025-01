Knesset member Ohad Tal (Religious Zionist Party) spoke out on Tuesday against the hostage release deal, at an event that is taking place at Mar-a-Lago, the estate of US President-elect Donald Trump.

Tal's statement is in response to President-elect Trump’s repeated pushing for the deal.

"I call on all not to support a deal that will keep Hamas in power," Tal said. "We must not support a deal that will leave most of the hostages behind."