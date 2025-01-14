Head of the Samaria Council, Yossi Dagan, and Knesset member Ohad Tal (Religious Zionism) are participating in an official conference at Mar-a-Lago in Florida, the estate of elected President Donald Trump.

Attendees include public officials from the US and around the world, including Flávio Bolsonaro, son of Jair Bolsonaro, former President of Brazil and a Trump ally.

During his visit to the US, Dagan met in New York with Mike Huckabee, former Governor of Arkansas and designated US ambassador to Israel, for the first time since Trump's announcement of Huckabee’s appointment.

Dagan said to Huckabee: "You are a true friend of Israel and especially of the Jewish pioneers building Judea and Samaria. I am waiting to work with you and fight with you for justice."

Huckabee responded: "I look forward to returning to Judea and Samaria, to visit the people there and the wonderful land that God has given. I consider it a blessing to be part of the wonderful country of Israel."

Later this week, Dagan is expected to launch an official lobby in Washington for Judea and Samaria, together with Congresswoman Claudia Tenney. This is the first lobby of its kind that will focus on strengthening Jewish communities and will represent a significant step in strengthening the ties between Israel and its friends in Congress and the US public.