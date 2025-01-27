Ohad Tal is a member of Knesset for the Religious Zionist Party and chairman of the Knesset Committee for Public Enterprises.

(JNS) The Israel-Hamas ceasefire is a bad deal. While the release of Israeli hostages is undeniably positive, moving and vital, the consequences of the agreement are grave, even if less imminent: The return of Hamas to the northern Gaza Strip, keeping the terror group in power, incentivizing terrorism against Jews around the world and endangering Israeli lives via the mass release of terrorists. Moreover, the deal does not secure the release of all 90 hostages still being held in the hell of Gaza.

During my visit to the United States last week, I met many Americans who questioned President Donald Trump’s support for and even orchestration of this deal. Plenty of Americans have justifiable concerns about the agreement, as do many in Israel.

Although somewhat disappointing, it is not entirely surprising that Trump wished for this deal to be signed before he assumed office. It is perhaps also a failure on the part of Israel’s senior government members that they could not successfully convey to him the dangers of the agreement. The president views the release of the hostages as being of the utmost importance, while recognizing Israel’s security needs. It is for that reason that Trump has promised to back Israel’s military efforts if and when the ceasefire collapses.

The Trump administration is undoubtedly pro-Israel, and far more supportive of the Jewish state than was the Biden-Harris administration. The achievements of Trump’s first presidency should not be overlooked: the relocation of the U.S. embassy to Jerusalem, recognition of Israeli sovereignty over the Golan Heights, retracting the false legal position that Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria are “illegal”, the Abraham Accords, etc.

The Israeli public appreciates the president’s tremendous support and friendship, with polls showing that almost 70% of Israelis sided with Trump’s during the election, opposed to just 17% who preferred Harris (the rest said they did not know). Israelis love Trump, and are delighted that he is back in the Oval Office.

His administration has already cancelled the sanctions unjustly imposed by Biden on Israelis living in Judea and Samaria, and ended the de-facto embargo that prevented the shipment of crucial weapons and military equipment. Several key administration figures have expressed their support for Israel’s war efforts in Gaza, and understand that the evil of Hamas must be eradicated.

Hours after the Oct. 7, 2023 attack, the Israeli government declared the war aim of dismantling Hamas’s military and administrative capabilities, essentially destroying the organization, to ensure that “Never Again” be more than a mere slogan. That goal is yet to be achieved, but it must be achieved—for the sake of Israel, the Middle East and the free world.

Trump knows how to differentiate between good and evil better than any other world leader. He understands that Israel, a beacon of light, democracy and Judeo-Christian values in a volatile Middle East, is fighting the forces of barbarism, violence and jihad. He has proven that he is on the right side of history and on the right side of morality.

After 33 of our hostages are brought home in the first phase of the deal, Israel must return to fighting in Gaza—this time stronger, smarter and more efficiently than before. We must stop transferring humanitarian aid directly to Hamas, take responsibility over Gaza (at least temporarily, until there is a viable political alternative) and destroy Hamas once and for all.

Together, Israel and the United States must seize this opportunity—for the safety and security of our future, and for the peace and prosperity of the entire world.