Rabbi Moshe Lewin, Vice President of the Conference of European Rabbis, special advisor to the Chief Rabbi of France, and Rabbi of Lorraine, spoke this week with local journalists in Amsterdam about the growing challenges facing the Jewish community in Europe. Amid rising antisemitism across the continent and worldwide, Rabbi Lewin emphasized the need for resilience and unity.

Rabbi Lewin cited concerning data showing that, since the deadly attack on Simchat Torah (October 7, 2023), more than 96% of European Jews report encountering antisemitism in their daily lives. This alarming statistic, which emerged in a new report published by the National Coordination for Combating Antisemitism, has renewed concerns for the safety and well-being of Jewish communities.

Additionally, he quoted findings from the European Union Agency for Fundamental Rights (EU FRA), which reported a 400% increase in antisemitic activity since the outbreak of recent conflict.

“Antisemitism in Europe is on the rise,” Rabbi Lewin said, “but personally, I have not encountered incidents in Paris. Antisemitism is not exclusive to Europe; it exists in the US and elsewhere in the world.” Rabbi Lewin remains confident in the strength of the Jewish community in Europe and believes it can continue to thrive, despite the escalating challenges.

Rabbi Levin Courtesy of the Jewish community of Baku, Eli Itkin, and Alain Azria

The rabbi also shared details about his visit to Amsterdam, where he accompanied a delegation of French and Belgian imams, led by Imam Hassan Jallumi, President of the Conference of Imams of France. The delegation came to Amsterdam to firmly condemn recent violent antisemitic attacks against Israel supporters. During their visit, the delegation toured the Anne Frank House and sent a clear message: “We cannot tolerate such displays of hatred and violence.”

Rabbi Lewin spoke positively about Azerbaijan, describing it as “a country that loves Israel” — a stark contrast to the difficulties faced by Jews in Western Europe. “Azerbaijan stands with Israel and joins us in combating antisemitism and incitement, despite its predominantly Muslim population,” he noted. According to Lewin, the partnership between Israel and Azerbaijan offers a positive model of cooperation between Muslim-majority countries and both Israel and the Jewish diaspora.

On the other hand, Rabbi Lewin was critical of the strained relationship between the French government and Israel, suggesting that the tension is rooted in personal issues between French President Emmanuel Macron and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I believe the French government’s hostility towards Israel is driven by personal reasons against the current Prime Minister,” he explained. He added that left-wing factions in France had recently requested the government ban Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country. Smotrich was expected to attend a gala event this week but ultimately canceled his participation.

Rabbi Lewin lamented the low point in Israel-France relations and expressed regret that personal disagreements between leaders are impacting diplomatic ties. “It’s unfortunate when leaders choose a hostile approach towards Israel solely due to disagreements with its Prime Minister,” he stated.

He further emphasized that antisemitism is a global issue, not confined to Europe. “We are seeing an increase in antisemitic incidents in the US and other countries as well,” he noted, urging against placing all the blame on Europe. According to Lewin, the Jewish community continues to fight antisemitism wherever it arises, viewing Israel as an important source of support but not the sole solution.