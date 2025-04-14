Mixed martial artist Bryce Mitchelle was choked out by his Brazilian opponent, Jean Silva, on Saturday night to lose his first UFC match after going on a rant in which he praised Hitler and denied the Holocaust.

During an episode of his ArkanSanity Podcast in January, the Arkansas native featherweight said that the Nazi leader “was a good guy based on [my] own research."

He claimed that “[Hitler] fought for his country, he wanted to purify [Germany] by kicking the greedy Jews out that were destroying his country and turning ’em all into gays."

He also denied the Holocaust, stating: “There’s no possible way they could’ve burned and cremated six million bodies, you’re going to realize the Holocaust ain’t real.”

Jean Silva took issue with Mitchelle's comments and challenged him to a match at UFC 314 in Miami, which, as mentioned, ended in the second round with the antisemite submitting to a "ninja choke."

The crowd at the match included US President Donald Trump, billionaire and presidential advisor Elon Musk, and Barstool Sports President Dave Portnoy.

Portnoy, who is Jewish, celebrated Mitchelle's defeat by wearing a kippah and waving an Israeli flag ring-side. Sharing a video of his celebration, he wrote: "Always fun to see a Hitler lover get his *** whooped."