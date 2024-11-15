A new Maariv poll shows that if elections were held today, the coalition parties would lose one Knesset seat.

The poll showed that in such a situation, the Likud would win 23 Knesset seats, while National Unity would win 20 seats.

Third-largest in the Knesset would be Yisrael Beytenu, with 15 seats. Yesh Atid would win 14 seats, and the "Democrats" 13 seats.

Among the smaller parties, Shas would be the largest, with 10 seats, followed by Otzma Yehudit with eight seats. United Torah Judaism (UTJ) is projected to win seven seats.

The Arab parties, Hadash-Ta'al and Ra'am (United Torah Judaism) would win five seats each.

The Religious Zionism party is not expected to pass the electoral threshold, and is projected to win only 2.2% of the vote. Likewise, the New Hope party headed by Gideon Sa'ar (3%) and the Arab Balad party (1.8%) are not expected to pass the electoral threshold.

Divided into blocs, the opposition parties are expected to win 62 Knesset seats, while the coalition parties are expected to win 48 Knesset seats. The remaining ten seats belong to the Arab parties, which typically do not join any coalition.