Counterterrorism officers from the Yamam and Haruv units, as well as ISA personnel, on Wednesday night operated near Tulkarm to arrest wanted terror suspects.

During the arrest operation, one of the suspects began attempting to escape, while still armed with a firearm, alongside an additional suspect. The Yamam officers opened fire at the pair, eliminating them and neutralizing an additional terrorist.

During the operation, two terrorists were eliminated, one of whom headed Tulkarm's terror infrastructure and who was involved in recent terror attacks and in enlisting additional terror operatives. A second terrorist in the infrastructure was also eliminated.

There were no injuries to the Israeli forces.

"This activity is one more part of a string of operations against terror infrastructure and terrorists in northern Samaria, which has been ongoing since the start of the war," the security forces said.