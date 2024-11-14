Singing star Noa Kirel met with Israel's ambassador to the UN Danny Danon for a joint message urging the world to work to free the hostages still held in Gaza.

Kirel made the visit as part of her current US tour and spoke about her work alongside two of the hostages, the twins Gali and Ziv Berman.

''I knew Gali and Ziv personally, from working together on producing the Festi-gal event. We have worked together for four years now,'' she related. ''I am excited to be in the UN once again to speak on behalf of the hostages. They, along with 99 other hostages, must come home as soon as possible.''

Danny Danon, Israel's ambassador to the UN, called for the nations of the world to do more for the hostages.

"I have visited Kfar Aza several times, with leaders from all over the world. I wish all the ambassadors here would come and see these painful sights with me We will not be silent until we bring all the hostages home.''