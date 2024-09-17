Israeli singer Noa Kirel will perform at the Rock in Rio music festival in Brazil on September 19. Rock in Rio is a biennial Brazilian multi-day music festival held at City of Rock in Rio de Janeiro, with performances in interval years in places such as Lisbon, Madrid and Las Vegas.

Kirel is scheduled to perform in the 'Global Village' portion of the festival, alongside Bixiga 70 from Sao Paulo and Salvador female group Sambaiana.

Israeli media today reported that Kirel will be assigned four guards for her trip for fear of attack while she is overseas. It is unclear if they will be privately funded or provided by the state.

In the past, the ISA has been involved in securing Israeli performers, including Israel's Olympic contingent and Eurovision contestant Eden Golan, due to fears that they would be targets of violence or terrorism while out of the country.

Kirel is seen as a potential target not only as an Israeli and celebrity but due to her significant public diplomacy work for Israel since the war broke out. She has appeared repeatedly in front of international audiences to raise awareness for the hostages in Gaza. Working with the IDF, she also produced a special music video praising Israel's special forces.