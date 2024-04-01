Internationally acclaimed Israeli singer Noa Kirel has voluntarily appeared in a public diplomacy campaign about the October 7th massacre. The video, funded by the Ministry of Diaspora Affairs, will be distributed worldwide as part of the diplomacy efforts by civilian initiatives that are supported by the Ministry to spread awareness of the situation in Israel.

Kirel spoke to Arutz Sheva-Israel National News at an event held at the International Convention Center (ICC) in Jerusalem by the Ministry for Diaspora Affairs and Combating Antisemitism as part of the Jewish Diaspora Week.

"This isn't the routine that I'm used to, just like everyone else is not in their regular routine. The war changed and had an effect, but everyone gives and volunteers what they could. As an artist, I feel the need to support and spread joy and to be there as much as I can. Be it through advocacy and projects, or even to just sing the National Anthem as I did this evening," she says.

Kirel emphasizes that "we need to fight on every platform, on every front, at every opportunity. We are fighting through advocacy and we need to work hard and advocate with all our might. I am aware of the power of the platforms and we use them all day. It is important to me that the world knows the truth because it is difficult to understand and very easy to distort it. We have to bring what's true, correct, and is happening here."