Israeli singer Noa Kirel on Wednesday announced that the performance scheduled for Thursday at Hayarkon Park will not take place, due to the security tensions.

The "Live Nation Israel" concert announced that all of the tickets will remain valid after the rescheduling, and there is no need to transfer tickets. The concert's new date is expected to be announced soon.

"What a situation of uncertainty," Kirel said in a livestreamed video. "Every second there's something, and we don't know what will happen tomorrow. I thought about this a lot and I decided to reschedule the performance for another day, due to the new security situation."

"I think that is the right decision," she added.

Kirel stressed: "I would never do anything that would endanger my fans, and you are more important to me than anything else. I want us to hold this amazing performance, which we have worked so hard on, at a time that will allow it to take place as it should. So obviously, you will be updated regarding a new date. I am praying for quieter days."