Earlier today (Friday), Hamas captivity survivors met with the Prime Minister to understand what could still be more important than freeing their loved ones, who have been in captivity hell in Gaza for 322 days.

Captivity survivor Yelena Troufanov, mother of hostage Sasha Troufanov, said: "We had a long meeting with the Prime Minister. We shared all our pain, and I hope we found a listening ear. Mr. Benjamin Netanyahu looked me in the eyes and said he would do everything to bring my only son and all our loved ones home alive. I left this meeting with a bit more hope than when I entered, and I hope to see my son and all the hostages returning home soon."

Captivity survivor Yocheved Lifshitz, wife of hostage Oded Lifshitz, said: "It's shameful that no government representative visits the hostages and the kibbutzim. Nir Oz was hell. I still haven't received an answer as to why the IDF neglected us and didn't arrive. Only after the kidnappers, rapists, and looters finished their work did the IDF arrive. He had no answer for that. I asked him if he knows where Nir Oz is on the map; he said yes. So I hope he'll know how to properly care for Nir Oz, come feel our pain, and see Nir Oz 80% burned and destroyed."

Ella Ben Ami, daughter of hostage Ohad Ben Ami, who came to the meeting with her mother, captivity survivor Raz Ben Ami, said: "My mother spoke to the Prime Minister about her heartache, about what she went through in captivity, and what my father is still going through. We asked the Prime Minister to look us in the eyes and promise to do everything, and if it depends on him, not to give up until they return here alive. We received a nod and confirmation from him. We ask the Prime Minister to keep his commitment and bring them home. We understand that this is probably the last opportunity before we enter a large-scale war, and we want to see our loved ones at home.''

''Personally, I left with a heavy and difficult feeling that this isn't going to happen soon, and I fear for my father's life, for the girls who are there, and for everyone. With all the disinformation we hear, we no longer know what's true and what's not. We must bring about the deal, and if what I say here causes the Prime Minister to fight harder, that's what needs to happen. He needs to be 200% in this struggle because these are his citizens, and it's his duty to bring them home.

''I want to address the Prime Minister. After our conversation, I expect you to stand behind your words, fulfill your promise, and bring everyone back alive as quickly as possible, and begin the rehabilitation of the people of Israel."

Yizhar Lifshitz, son of hostage Oded Lifshitz, who came to the meeting with his mother, captivity survivor Yocheved Lifshitz, said: "The Prime Minister committed to the released hostages who have loved ones still in captivity that he would do everything to bring them back alive. The word 'alive' limits this to a certain time frame.''

''The Prime Minister committed to making every effort to ensure we don't have any more cases like Kibbutz Nir Oz, which my mother helped found. Nir Oz, which in recent days has been burying people who were taken alive and returned dead in coffins. He committed to showing more sensitivity and coming to the kibbutz to feel the aching heart of those communities and be part of that feeling."