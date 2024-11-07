Sapir Cohen was abducted on October 7th with her partner Sasha Troufanov, his mother, and his grandmother. She was released after 55 days in captivity, but Sasha is still being held by the terror organization, nearly 400 days after being abducted.

Several weeks ago Sapir met President-Elect Donald Trump and following his victory in the elections, she penned him a letter.

"President-Elect Trump, I congratulate you on your victory in the elections. I beg you, promise that returning the hostages remains the top priority," she wrote.

"There are 101 hostages still being held in Hamas captivity, as they suffer from non-stop torture every day, including seven American citizens whose basic freedoms are being withheld.

"I was released after 55 days of suffering and hunger in captivity. 55 days of constant fear of rape. I was held in tunnels in harsh conditions. I had to collect food scraps from the floor and sleep in the same room with dozens of Hamas terrorists. I tried with all my might to help the hostages who were with me - some who didn't even know the fate of their families, and those thoughts killed them every day. Eight of the hostages who I met on the way are no longer alive," Cohen continued.

The released hostage concluded: "President-Elect Trump, please, the hostages must not be forgotten. For each one of them - women, men, elderly, and two little children each day could be their last. We must do all we can to bring them home now."