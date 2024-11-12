Two weeks after Gilad Elmaliach, of blessed memory, was killed in action in southern Lebanon, more than a hundred people participated this morning (Tuesday) in the circumcision ceremony for his nephew. The ceremony was held at Ohel Hagevura, the Heroism Tent, erected by bereaved families in Jerusalem not far from the Knesset.

The baby was named Eitan Israel. Daniel Elmaliach, the baby's grandfather and Gilad's father, was given the honor of performing the naming.

Eitan Israel was born the day after the family finished the seven day mourning period for Gilad, and it was clear to them that the circumcision would take place in the tent and that they would invite the public to take part in the event. "We felt you with us in pain, and we now want to share with you in joy with the emergence of new light," the family explained.

Gilad, a resident of Jerusalem, was killed in action two weeks ago in southern Lebanon, leaving behind a wife and five children. Immediately after his fall, the family spoke of Gilad's love for the Heroism Tent in Jerusalem, and how he used to come to the place to listen to the talks of bereaved families. "We felt that this was not a private joy and therefore decided to hold the circumcision in this place," explains Efrat Spiegel, Gilad's sister and the mother of newborn Eitan Israel. She added that the name symbolizes her brother's legacy, as Eitan means stalwartness and his entire life was lived for Israel.

This is the fourth circumcision event held in the tent, alongside other lectures, prayers, events and celebrations that have taken place there since its establishment over six months ago. Photographs of fallen soldiers hang on the tent's walls and a screen shows their individual pictures with a short description.