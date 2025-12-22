"We send you a message of love and hope on wings of song- reaching across lands and oceans.

"We feel what you feel - and we love you very much.

"Sing with us. Raise your voices with us in Rabbi Nachman of Breslav's immortal words of comfort:

"The whole world is a very narrow bridge, and the main thing is to have no fear at all"

In this short film, Israel’s bereaved youth, young people who have lost brothers and sisters, mothers and fathers to terror and war over the past two years, send a warm and hearttfelt hug to the mourning families in Australia.

Over 400 bereaved children from across Israel participating in OneFamily’s Winter camp sent this song, their message of understanding, solidarity and love to the bereaved and injured children and families of Bondi Beach.

They sang from it atop Masada, unrehearsed, from the place where their common forebears showed immeasurable courage and love for their people and land while facing a cruel enemy - making the site a symbol of strength, resilience, and endurance for the entire Jewish Nation for time immemorial.

"Be strong and steadfast - Am Yisrael Chai!" they sang.

Sing along.