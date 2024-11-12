The suspects in a Monday night ramming attack near Bethlehem have been found and arrested, the IDF reported Tuesday morning.

In the ramming near al-Khader, the two Palestinian Authority Arab suspects rammed their vehicle into Israelis, and proceeded to flee the area.

On Tuesday morning, the IDF cleared for publication that the two victims - both of whom suffered light injuries - were IDF soldiers, and added that the suspects had been found and apprehended.

"With the collaboration of the Israel Police and ISA, IDF soldiers initiated intelligence-directed searches, during which the suspects surrendered to the security forces. The forces apprehended the two suspects and transferred them to the ISA for further questioning," an IDF statement read.

"The two IDF soldiers were lightly and moderately injured during the incident. They were transferred to a hospital to receive medical treatment and their families have been notified."

"The details of the incident are under review," the IDF added.