Two people were lightly injured this evening (Monday) in a ramming attack at the Al-Khader intersection in the Bethlehem area.

A Palestinian Arab vehicle broke through a military checkpoint and hit two people. Medical response teams are treating the injured at the scene.

The IDF stated, "During IDF counterterrorism activity in the area of Al-Khader, a Palestinian vehicle drove into a checkpoint and carried out a ramming attack, the vehicle fled the scene. Large forces are conducting scans in the area."

On Friday, Border Police officers opened fire on a driver who ignored their calls to stop at a checkpoint in the Shuafat area in ​​northern Jerusalem.

The Israel Police stated that "during the activity of Border Police officers in the Shuafat refugee camp area in the north of Jerusalem, a vehicle drove towards the forces and did not heed the officers’ calls to stop."

The statement added that "Border Police officers who felt their lives were in danger fired in the air, but the vehicle continued driving towards the officers and they shot at the driver of the vehicle who was endangering them and neutralized him".