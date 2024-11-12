US CENTCOM forces on Monday conducted strikes against nine targets in two locations associated with Iranian groups in Syria, CENTCOM announced in a statement.

The strikes were in response to several attacks on US personnel in Syria over the last 24 hours.

These strikes will degrade the Iranian backed groups' ability to plan and launch future attacks on US and Coalition forces who are in the region to conduct D-ISIS operations, CENTCOM said.

"Our message is clear. Attacks against U.S. and coalition partners in the region will not be tolerated," said Gen. Michael Erik Kurilla, CENTCOM commander. "We will continue to take every step necessary to protect our personnel and coalition partners and respond to reckless attacks."

The Iranian-backed militias in Syria and Iraq have resumed their attacks on US military personnel in recent months, after announcing in February they would stop their attacks against US troops.

In August, eight US service members were injured in a drone attack on a base in Syria.

The Iranian-backed militias have also claimed numerous UAV attacks on Israeli targets in recent months.