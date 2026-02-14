Two US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, told Reuters that the American military is building up forces and preparing for a potential multi-week campaign should Donald Trump decide to launch strikes against Iran.

One official said that in an extended operation, US forces could target not only Iran’s nuclear facilities but also state and security institutions. The official did not specify which sites might be struck, but noted that Washington anticipates retaliation from Tehran, potentially leading to an ongoing cycle of attacks and counterattacks.

In recent days, the United States Armed Forces have reinforced their presence in the Middle East, deploying an aircraft carrier, thousands of additional troops, fighter jets, and air defense systems. The buildup is intended in part to counter any Iranian missile launches aimed at Israel or US bases in the Gulf region.

Speaking to service members at a base in North Carolina on Friday, Trump voiced doubt about the prospects for a diplomatic breakthrough with Iran. White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly said the president is keeping every option open.