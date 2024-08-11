Several US and coalition personnel were wounded in a drone attack on Friday in Syria, a US official told Reuters on Saturday.

The US military initially assessed no casualties in the drone attack, but a more in-depth review found that some personnel had minor injuries including smoke inhalation and moved some to a different location.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said none of the injuries were serious but some personnel were also being examined for traumatic brain injuries.

Several troops were moved to a different location for further evaluation, the official told Reuters.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack, the official said, but similar attacks in the past have been carried out by Iranian-backed militia.

Bases which host US troops in Iraq and Syria have frequently come under attack, though in early February, the Iranian-backed groups in Iraq announced they would stop their attacks against US troops.

Those attacks resumed in late July, when multiple rockets were launched at Ain al-Asad airbase in Iraq, which hosts US troops. No damage or casualties were reported. Two US officials said the base itself had not been struck in the attack.

Another rocket attack on the Ain al-Asad base on Monday wounded seven US personnel.

Friday's attack took place at Rumalyn Landing Zone, which hosts US troops along with those from the US-led coalition, according to Reuters.