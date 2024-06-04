The Yisragal Factory has issued a recall of its cold-smoked salmon fillets.

In a notice, the company said, "In a routine inspection by the Health Ministry's Food Service, the listeria monocytogenes bacteria was found in the sliced cold-smoked salmon fillets which have an expiration date of June 4, 2024."

"Due to concerns of contamination of additional products and out of caution, the company is announcing a recall of the following products: Sliced cold-smoked salmon fillets, 100 grams, barcode 7290001356166; sliced cold-smoked salmon fillets, 200 grams, barcode 7290001356173. Expiry dates: All expiry dates between June 4, 2024 and June 19, 2024, inclusive.

"The public is asked not to consume these products.

"In coordination with the Health Ministry's Food Service, the company is working to collect these products from the various paths of distribution."

The company added: "Yisragal Meterman takes every precaution in order to prevent the presence of pathological bacteria in its products. Listeria monocytogenes is a bacteria which can cause illness in the high-risk population, such as individuals with a weakened immune system, the elderly, and it can cause miscarriages in pregnant women. To contact us, call: 088568013."