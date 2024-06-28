Frozen vegetables sold by the Osher Ad supermarket chain have been recalled due to listeria contamination, Israel's Health Ministry reported Thursday evening.

During a routine Health Ministry inspection, the product was found to contain listeria monocytogenes.

The affected peas and carrots are sold in one-kilogram packages under the Indira brand, and imported and marketed by D.R. Logistics Services, LTD. The company has issued a recall for the product.

The product is manufactured by Horafrost N.V and bears an expiration date of November 9, 2024 and a manufacturing code of 11/2022.

The product's barcode is 7290017616551, and its shipping code is w44c4.

Customers who purchased the affected products are requested not to consume them.

In cooperation with the Health Ministry, D.R. Logistics is working to remove the products from shelves.

Inquiries may be directed to [email protected].