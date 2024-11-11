The IDF has recently identified an unusual decrease in the number of those reporting for reserve duty, even among those serving in combat units in Gaza and Lebanon, Yedioth Ahronoth reported on Monday.

The IDF estimates that the decline stems from increasing burnout and the expanding use of reservists which is expected to continue deep into 2025. A senior defense official confirmed that it would appear that combat reservists would need to serve at least 100 days in the next year.

The report states that the military has begged the political echelon to advance new legislation to regulate the doubling and even tripling of the days that each reservist serves in a year relative to the years before the war, along with extending the mandatory active service period from 32 months to a full three years.