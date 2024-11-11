On the night between October 6 and October 7 in 2023, Israel's intelligence community began to see signs that SIM cards purchased in Israel by Hamas terrorists were being put to use in Gaza.

Throughout the war, the Prime Minister's Office has said that it was not updated on anything related to the massacre itself.

However, Yediot Aharonot is now reporting that these warning signs were told to a number of sources, including the Chief of Staff's office.

"In the past two days, there has been a string of initiations and updates of cellular phones, in a number of Hamas brigades. An examination has shown that in the past, these were indications of new SIM cards being put to use, and internet packages being downloaded, in the Khan Yunis and northern areas," the report sent to the Chief of Staff's office read.

According to the Chief of Staff's office, the report was sent to a group of senior officials by means of encrypted communication on the IDF's "red cell phones."

Among those reportedly informed is Colonel S., an intelligence officer in the Prime Minister's office - something which casts doubt on the PMO's claim that it was not updated about the SIM cards being activated prior to the massacre.

Military officials submitted a complaint regarding alleged blackmail against Colonel S. According to the complaint, which was also was also submitted to senior military justice officials, the suspicions center on Tzachi Braverman, head of the Prime Minister's staff.

The Prime Minister's Office responded: "This is absolutely more fake news, part of a web of lies intended to bring down the right-wing government."