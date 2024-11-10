The IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Sunday morning that troops continue operational activity in Jabalia. Over the past day, the troops eliminated dozens of terrorists and dismantled many terror infrastructure sites, as well as a weapons storage facility in the area.

The troops continue operational activity in Beit Lahia, and have eliminated dozens of terrorists in cooperations with the IAF. They also located weaponry and a tunnel shaft in the area.

"IDF troops continue precise, intelligence-based operational activity in the area of Rafah," the military stated. Over the past day, the terrorists located weaponry, eliminated terrorists and dismantled terror infrastructure.

In addition, the IAF struck and eliminated dozens of Hezbollah terrorists in Lebanon over the past day.

Additionally, the IAF struck dozens of terror targets in Lebanon and in the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage facilities, launchers and launch sites.